US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after purchasing an additional 740,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 116,225 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AY opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.41%.

AY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

