US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ALLETE by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ALLETE by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

