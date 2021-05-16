US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,650,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $26.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

