US Bancorp DE Has $1.02 Million Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILI. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $96.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

