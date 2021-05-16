US Bancorp DE Has $1.04 Million Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,863,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 333.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,016.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period.

Shares of PKW opened at $90.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $91.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

