US Bancorp DE Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -386.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

