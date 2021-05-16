US Bancorp DE Has $1.10 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Masimo by 11.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Masimo by 15.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 828.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Masimo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $219.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.10 and a 200-day moving average of $249.06. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

