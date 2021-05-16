US Bancorp DE Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average of $199.26. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $223.37. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

