US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $175.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSTR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.