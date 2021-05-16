US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

NYSE TPR opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

