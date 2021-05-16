US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

