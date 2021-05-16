US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.18% of Titan International worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

