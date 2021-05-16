US Bancorp DE Purchases 15,622 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 1,707.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of InMode worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INMD opened at $74.08 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.95.
Several analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
