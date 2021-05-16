US Bancorp DE Purchases 15,622 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 1,707.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,537 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of InMode worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD opened at $74.08 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $92.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

