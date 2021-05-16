US Bancorp DE Purchases 23,933 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1,428.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

