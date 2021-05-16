US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,009 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 181.2% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 135,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $390,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 775,033 shares of company stock worth $32,842,400 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

