US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,752 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Life Storage by 44.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Life Storage by 47.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

