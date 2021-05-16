US Bancorp DE Sells 1,073 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,118,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $111.07 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

