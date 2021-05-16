US Bancorp DE Sells 1,714 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

