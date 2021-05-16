US Bancorp DE Sells 1,913 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after purchasing an additional 158,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 558,221 shares in the last quarter.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $150.90 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.80 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

