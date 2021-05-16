US Bancorp DE Sells 2,119 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after purchasing an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $83,998,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

