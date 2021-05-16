US Bancorp DE Sells 2,354 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,180,000 after acquiring an additional 272,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $51,822,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $48.30 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

