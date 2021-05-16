US Bancorp DE Sells 3,357 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $11,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

