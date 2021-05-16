US Bancorp DE Sells 4,811 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,719,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,270,000 after buying an additional 59,361 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 262,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 199,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 97,102 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

NYSE:SU opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

