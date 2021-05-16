US Bancorp DE Sells 60,010 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.