US Bancorp DE Sells 6,889 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Insiders have sold a total of 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

FNF stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.