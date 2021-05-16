US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Saia by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA opened at $244.01 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.