Vai Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Vai has a market cap of $260.67 million and $1.32 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001864 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 297,881,308 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

