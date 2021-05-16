Validity (VAL) Price Hits $8.07

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Validity has a total market cap of $34.74 million and $48,920.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.07 or 0.00016382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00029755 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $662.39 or 0.01344457 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,304,495 coins and its circulating supply is 4,303,846 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

