Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

