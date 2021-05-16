Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $112,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $137.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.