Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97.

