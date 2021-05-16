Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,771 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $131,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

