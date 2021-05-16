Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $102.13 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

