Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

