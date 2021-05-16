Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.