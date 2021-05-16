Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $258.56 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

