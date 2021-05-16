Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $382.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $258.56 and a 12-month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

