Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $103,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

VTEB stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90.

