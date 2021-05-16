Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Cut by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 8.4% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $215.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $141.19 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.