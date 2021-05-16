Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $19.48 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $19.48 or 0.00041868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $94,799.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00088884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00489508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00228971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004950 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.96 or 0.01196836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 830,589 coins and its circulating supply is 645,429 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

