Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

VSTA opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

