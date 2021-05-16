Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $234.99 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $234.99 million and $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001079 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001982 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

