Veles Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Veles has traded down 54% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $184,604.93 and approximately $270.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.01 or 0.07600130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,085.88 or 0.02433021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.88 or 0.00633830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00199352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.37 or 0.00818653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.47 or 0.00668753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.42 or 0.00565567 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,603 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,931 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

