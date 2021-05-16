Veles Price Tops $0.12 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 62.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Veles has a market cap of $158,487.03 and approximately $1,107.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.76 or 0.07707139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.90 or 0.02543786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.53 or 0.00645252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00202440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00812475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00663098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.00575046 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,601 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,929 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

