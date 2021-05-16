Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $5,801,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 194,142 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

