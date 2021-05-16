Venus One Day Trading Volume Hits $293.07 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $106.61 or 0.00242122 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $293.07 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,395.45 or 1.00824168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004691 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,956,515 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.