Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Reaches $120.60 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Verasity has a total market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,976,807,121 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

