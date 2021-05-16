Verge Trading 33.7% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Verge has a market capitalization of $738.67 million and approximately $58.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.37 or 0.00636735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007807 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,453,022,344 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

