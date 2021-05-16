VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0843 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $4,233.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,090.53 or 0.99877445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00052509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00232921 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000893 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004552 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,638,028 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

