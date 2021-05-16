Veritaseum Market Capitalization Achieves $55.51 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $55.51 million and approximately $67,546.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $25.82 or 0.00055829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

